Racing continued again this last Saturday at the Devils Lake Speedway despite cold and wet conditions

Dan Arends of Devils Lake came out victorious in Heat 1 of the Purestocks. Daniel Bromstad of Luverne ND moved up 3 positions to win heat 2. In the feature it was a battle between the youngins and the old guys. 17 year old Hudson Hooker of Rugby had to fight off the Veterans. Unfortunately for Hudson Hooker he got a flat and had to take it to the pits for a tire change. Which put him to the back of the field as Hooker was coming through the field he spun out and that ended his night. Leaving the 2 veterans to duke it out for the win. But not without company from the young Dylan Steele of Jamestown and Dilon Slaubaugh of Walford. Joe Armstrong managed to take the win with Dan Arends finishing second. Top 5 finish is as follows 1.) 1J Joe Armstrong 2.) 43 Dan Arends 3.) 22S Dylan Steele 4.) 98S Dilon Slaubaugh 5.) 74 Steve Nordhagen

In the Western Renegage Non-Wing Sprint car Series Joel Larson of Fertile MN has been the guy to beat at the Devils Lake Speedway. With 2 wins coming into the night. Joel Larson won Heat 1 with Brody Hutton of Manval winning heat 2. Joel Larson and Adam Sobolik had a back and forth battle for 1st place throughout the feature. Many many times swapping positions. Larson maintained the bottom line with Sobolik running the high side trying to create enough momentum out of the corners to pass and maintain the lead over larson. Sobolik ran out of laps and Larson was able to squeak out another win. Another honorable mention rookie to the series Nick Otto finished 3rd. Top 5 Finishes are as follows. 1.) 126 Joel Larson 2.) 52 Adam Sobolik 3.) 22O Nick Otto 4.) 15T Myles Tomlinson 5.) 21 Cory Palm

Ryne Uhrich of Langdon was able to hold off 2019 National Champion Jonny Carter for the win in Heat 1. Kyle Anderson of Jamestown started on the pole and was able to hold off the field in heat 2. Come feature time Rookie Driver Ryne Uhrich had his hands full holding off Jonny Carter and Kyle Anderson. After the many laps of leading Carter eventually took the lead from Uhrich. Anderson then went to work on Uhrich. After a hard fought battle Anderson was able to sneak by Uhrich. Jonny Carter of Lisbon came out with the win with Kyle Anderson finishing second. Top 5 Finishes are as follows 1.) 46 Jonny Carter 2.) 59 Kyle Anderson 3.) 34 Ryne Uhrich 4.) 69 Stoney "The Legend" Kruk 5.) 28 Greg Jose.

21 Wissota Midwest Mods braved the cold Saturday night. Jeremy Lizakowski of Veseleyville ND was the winner of Heat 1. Heat 2 winner was Lindsey Hansen of Fargo ND. Nate Reynolds of Hoople ND was the winner of Heat 3. The Wissota Midwest Mods used up every inch of the track for the feature. Logan Salazar of Niche ND had the fastest lap with 15.121 in Lap 5 of the feature. Salazar was able to move up 9 positions for his 2nd win of the season. Another honorable mention is Jory Berg of Grand Forks who move up a whopping 11 positions to finish 5th. Top 5 finishes are as follows. 1.) 3L Logan Salazar 2.) 6R Nate Reynolds 3.) 32 Lindsey Hansen 4.) 36 Jaren Wibstad 5.) B0 Jory Berg

The Devils Lake Speedway will be back in action Saturday May 29th to pay tribute to the past and Present, Men and Women that served this country. All service members past and present are invited out for a night of racing Free of Charge for General Admission. Just show your credentials at the Front Ticket booth. The Devils Lake Speedway would also like to Congratulate the Class of 2021 on their graduation. The Devils Lake Speedway will also be allowing the 2021 graduating seniors into the races for free this Saturday May 29th. Gates will open at 4pm with Racing starting at 7pm.

