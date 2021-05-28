Staff Report

ND Sober Ride Lyft codes available for Memorial Weekend

Bismarck, ND – ND Sober Ride, a new program to remove impaired drivers from North Dakota roads, will offer Lyft codes May 29 through May 31 or while codes last. Use Lyft code “VZMEMORIAL1” to get $10 off Lyft for Memorial Day weekend.

Program funding for Memorial weekend codes are sponsored by AAA – The Auto Club Group. Companies interested in becoming a part of the solution can sponsor ND Sober Ride by contacting NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager, lbjork@nd.gov.

ND Sober Ride will expand to include smaller communities by utilizing taxi and other transportation services in the future. Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event and a user may only use a code once per time period. Codes can be found on the Vision Zero website.

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

