Community Shout Out: Sunnyside 2021 Preschool Graduates

Devils Lake – Sunnyside Preschool has sent nine bright youngsters off to further their education after celebrating their preschool graduation.

Celebrating 2021 graduation are:

Boden Larsen

Beckhem Leuhring

Hayden Kuntz

Zoey Hanson

Grady Smith

Karly Christensen

Jaxon Rosencrantz

Corbin Sateren

Jacob Samuelson

Samuelson, Hanson Sateren, and Smith have said they plan on being police officers when they grow up. Christensen says she wants to be a doctor, while Kuntz says he would like to be a judge and Leuhring wants to be a farmer. Rosencrantz said he would like to be a dinosaur.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!