Community Shout Out: Sunnyside 2021 Preschool Graduates
Devils Lake – Sunnyside Preschool has sent nine bright youngsters off to further their education after celebrating their preschool graduation.
Celebrating 2021 graduation are:
Boden Larsen
Beckhem Leuhring
Hayden Kuntz
Zoey Hanson
Grady Smith
Karly Christensen
Jaxon Rosencrantz
Corbin Sateren
Jacob Samuelson
Samuelson, Hanson Sateren, and Smith have said they plan on being police officers when they grow up. Christensen says she wants to be a doctor, while Kuntz says he would like to be a judge and Leuhring wants to be a farmer. Rosencrantz said he would like to be a dinosaur.
K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.
