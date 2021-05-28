Community Shout Out: Happy Anniversary to you

Devils Lake- Wayne, Heather and Crystal would like to wish their parents Fred and Luella Rance a very happy 50th Wedding Anniversary! They celebrate their golden anniversary on May 30.

