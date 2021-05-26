Local Devil's Lake Woman on New FOX Show CRIME SCENE KITCHEN

DEVILS LAKE - Cathy Jacobson has been working as the Coordinator of the Dakota Nursing Program at Lake region State College for a number of years. She retired from that position on April 1 of this year and flew to Los Angeles to film the Crime Scene Kitchen with her son, Thomas McCurdy, the very next day on April 2. She accompanied and arranged music for the women’s gospel barbershop quartet, Oasis, for a number of years. She loves to celebrate friends and family by hosting dinner parties and baking extravagant desserts. In retirement she plans to first and foremost travel, pursue her love of gardening and music, soak up the Sun by hiking and boating, and continue to strengthen relationships around the table enjoying fabulous food.

Hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, CRIME SCENE KITCHEN is a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made, when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues. They must then recreate the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert – and how good it tastes!

Can you walk into a kitchen and figure out what’s been baked solely by the ingredients and clues left behind? Each episode begins at the scene of the crime – a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouth-watering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on their guess. Winning the round will require culinary flair, precise execution, and a refined taste surpassing the competition. To advance to the next round and take one step closer to the $100,000 prize, the competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world!

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!