Ramsey County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 41% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 41% of people living in Ramsey County are fully vaccinated as of May 25, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

North Dakota reported 109,713 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.44% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in North Dakota as of May 25 are Nelson County (53%), Cavalier County (45%), Sargent County (45%), Cass County (44%) and Ransom County (43%).

How many people in North Dakota have been vaccinated so far?

* 42% of people in North Dakota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 316,727 people * 36% of people in North Dakota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 274,335 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.