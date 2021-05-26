Community Shout Out: MathCounts at St. Joseph’s

Devils Lake - Three students from St. Joseph School participated in the MathCounts State Competition on March 25. Olivia Mitchell, Andrew Ternes, and Casandra Wentz took the competition online. Andrew Ternes took Second Place and went on to compete in the National MathCounts Competition online May 8-10.

