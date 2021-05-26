Altru Emergency Medical Services Receives ‘Service Of The Year’ Award

Grand Forks, N.D. - Altru’s Emergency Medical Services has won the “Service of the Year” Award for the Northeast Region of North Dakota.

“We’re honored and proud to be recognized by the North Dakota EMS Association,” said Timothy Nesdahl, Ambulance Supervisor for Altru. “COVID-19 posed a challenge to all EMS Services in the state last year. Our Altru team came together to serve our community, state and region.”

This award is given to a service that exemplifies outstanding professionalism and service to their community. The intent of this award is to recognize a service that significantly contributed to the provision, development and quality improvement of pre-hospital care and EMS.

“We are thankful to the ND EMS Association for choosing to honor our team during EMS Week,” said Nesdahl.

