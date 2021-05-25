Sky Fest Over Fort Stevenson State Park

Garrison, ND - Make plans to visit Fort Stevenson State Park Memorial Day Weekend and bring your kite! Sky Fest welcomes kite flyers of all ages to decorate the sky over Fort Stevenson on May 29, 30, & 31 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Fly your kite or witness professional kite flyers as they bring in some of the largest kites currently in production. Special activities will take place each day throughout the weekend, including building your own kite on Saturday.

Park admission applies, but admission to Sky Fest is free. The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a North Dakota State Park annual pass is displayed.

With a special nod to our military, Fort Stevenson State Park proudly offers free admission into the park to all active and retired military service personnel with a valid military ID, Monday, May 31.

For more information on Sky Fest, call 1-800-799-4242 or 701-898-4500 or check out Sky Fest over Fort Stevenson on Facebook or at www.skyfestnd.com.

Event activities are subject to change depending on weather. The Department would like to remind visitors to follow the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing and personal hygiene while visiting the park.

Fort Stevenson State Park is located three miles south of Garrison, North Dakota.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!