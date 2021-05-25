SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

Devils Lake High School 2021 Awards and Scholarship Winners

DEVILS LAKE – Congratulations to the following recipients from May 19th’s Awards Banquet at Devils Lake High School.

NASSP/Prudential Spirit of Community Awards:

Certificate of Merit – Larissa Klitzke, Braden Gerhardt

Certificate of Achievement – Erin Clementich, Jacob Vaagen,

& Addison Ziegler

NDHSAA Distinguished Student – Bridgette Harkness

North Dakota Academic All-State Certificate of Merit – Molly Black, Barrett Connor, Jacob Vaagen

Valley Bone and Joint Clinic Scholarship – Barrett Connor

Outstanding Mathematics Student – Riley Wass

Constitution Award – Barrett Connor & Riley Wass

Outstanding Social Studies Student – Barrett Connor

Outstanding Science Student – Jacob Vaagen

Lake Area Career and Technology Students of the Year

Alternative High School – Kamden Beck

Automotive Technology - Christopher Horton

Business Technology – Devin Littlewind

Child and Family Services – Larissa Klitzke

Construction Technology – Carter Schwab

Culinary Arts – Vivianna Kraft, Jailyn Martinson, Madisyn White

Health Careers – Ellie Volk

Information Technology – Jeremiah Houle

Marketing – Jacob Vaagen

Welding Technology – Gabriel Houle, Coltin Sharbono

Scholarships

First Community Credit Union College Foundation – Ellie Volk

NDTC Scholarship – Jacob Vaagen

Paul Hoghaug Scholarship – Madisyn White

CHS Scholarship – Jenna Frelich

Devils Lake Fire Department Firefighter Family Scholarship – Kristen Eback

John and Pat Olsen – Malayna Barendt

Friesen’s Yearbook – Ellie Volk

Gilbertson College – Kenzie Jacques, Madisyn White

Harold J. & Ellen Mikkelson Kelly Family – Jeremiah Houle, Jacob Vaagen, Addison

Ziegler

Devils Lake Youth Activities – Blair Clementich, Erin Clementich

DLPS Development Fund – Gabbey Crough, Amanda Meier

Dean Hildebrand Memorial Conservation – Abbey Dahl

Morris & Christine Barks Academic – Cadence DeCoteau

United Parcel Service – Ana Richards

Amanda Ebensteiner – Ellie Volk

Joe Roller – Ramsey Brown, Brayden Gerhardt

Kelly Rutten Memorial – Kyliee Trottier

Paul Sherman & Mary Jo Swanson Memorial – Molly Black

Jeanne Klemetsrud – Molly Black

Swiontek Family Scholarship – Kaylee Lippert

Duane Olson Memorial – Jenna Frelich

Morgan Johnson – Kristen Eback

#BeMoreLikeDrew – Weslie Langton

Marcee Mertens Education – Bailee Banet

Roger G. Pershke Jr. – Gabriel Houle, Blair Clementich

Dennis Flynn Memorial – Larissa Klitzke

Debbie Stromme Memorial Endowment – Danyel Elverud

Firebird Wrestling Boosters Scholarship – Brayden Gerhardt

Firebird Players – Erin Clementich, Brayden Gerhardt, Weslie Langton, Sydney Nelson

SADD Scholarship – Erin Clementich & Jeremiah Houle

Lake Region State College Foundation Scholarships - Jean Baird & Scott Klett

North Dakota State College of Science Academic Scholarships – Malayna Barendt

Valley City State University Award of Scholarship Achievement – Alaina Anderson

Shockman & Gabriel Houle

FarmHouse Fraternity Builder of Men Scholarship – Jacob Vaagen

Associated General Contractors of North Dakota – Gabriel Houle

Angel – Jailyn Martinson

Devils Lake Optimists – Erin Clementich

Devils Lake Education Association:

High school scholarship – Ana Richards,

College scholarship - Mandy Howatt

Outstanding Language Arts Student – Malayna Barendt

DLHS Honor Society Scholarship – Malayna Barendt, Molly Black, Jacob Vaagen &

Madisyn White

Devils Lake High School Honor Society

Freshman Student of the Year – Casia Steinhaus

Sophomore Student of the Year – Hallie Fritel

Junior Student of the Year – Jenna Gerhardt

Students of the Month

September – Erin Clementich

October – Jacob Vaagen

November – Barrett Connor

December – Malayna Barendt

January – Ramsey Brown

February – Braden Schmitz

March - Madisyn White

April – Jenna Gerhardt

May – Ellie Volk

Student of the Year – Jacob Vaagen

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

