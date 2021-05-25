Devils Lake High School 2021 Awards and Scholarship Winners
Devils Lake High School 2021 Awards and Scholarship Winners
DEVILS LAKE – Congratulations to the following recipients from May 19th’s Awards Banquet at Devils Lake High School.
NASSP/Prudential Spirit of Community Awards:
Certificate of Merit – Larissa Klitzke, Braden Gerhardt
Certificate of Achievement – Erin Clementich, Jacob Vaagen,
& Addison Ziegler
NDHSAA Distinguished Student – Bridgette Harkness
North Dakota Academic All-State Certificate of Merit – Molly Black, Barrett Connor, Jacob Vaagen
Valley Bone and Joint Clinic Scholarship – Barrett Connor
Outstanding Mathematics Student – Riley Wass
Constitution Award – Barrett Connor & Riley Wass
Outstanding Social Studies Student – Barrett Connor
Outstanding Science Student – Jacob Vaagen
Lake Area Career and Technology Students of the Year
Alternative High School – Kamden Beck
Automotive Technology - Christopher Horton
Business Technology – Devin Littlewind
Child and Family Services – Larissa Klitzke
Construction Technology – Carter Schwab
Culinary Arts – Vivianna Kraft, Jailyn Martinson, Madisyn White
Health Careers – Ellie Volk
Information Technology – Jeremiah Houle
Marketing – Jacob Vaagen
Welding Technology – Gabriel Houle, Coltin Sharbono
Scholarships
First Community Credit Union College Foundation – Ellie Volk
NDTC Scholarship – Jacob Vaagen
Paul Hoghaug Scholarship – Madisyn White
CHS Scholarship – Jenna Frelich
Devils Lake Fire Department Firefighter Family Scholarship – Kristen Eback
John and Pat Olsen – Malayna Barendt
Friesen’s Yearbook – Ellie Volk
Gilbertson College – Kenzie Jacques, Madisyn White
Harold J. & Ellen Mikkelson Kelly Family – Jeremiah Houle, Jacob Vaagen, Addison
Ziegler
Devils Lake Youth Activities – Blair Clementich, Erin Clementich
DLPS Development Fund – Gabbey Crough, Amanda Meier
Dean Hildebrand Memorial Conservation – Abbey Dahl
Morris & Christine Barks Academic – Cadence DeCoteau
United Parcel Service – Ana Richards
Amanda Ebensteiner – Ellie Volk
Joe Roller – Ramsey Brown, Brayden Gerhardt
Kelly Rutten Memorial – Kyliee Trottier
Paul Sherman & Mary Jo Swanson Memorial – Molly Black
Jeanne Klemetsrud – Molly Black
Swiontek Family Scholarship – Kaylee Lippert
Duane Olson Memorial – Jenna Frelich
Morgan Johnson – Kristen Eback
#BeMoreLikeDrew – Weslie Langton
Marcee Mertens Education – Bailee Banet
Roger G. Pershke Jr. – Gabriel Houle, Blair Clementich
Dennis Flynn Memorial – Larissa Klitzke
Debbie Stromme Memorial Endowment – Danyel Elverud
Firebird Wrestling Boosters Scholarship – Brayden Gerhardt
Firebird Players – Erin Clementich, Brayden Gerhardt, Weslie Langton, Sydney Nelson
SADD Scholarship – Erin Clementich & Jeremiah Houle
Lake Region State College Foundation Scholarships - Jean Baird & Scott Klett
North Dakota State College of Science Academic Scholarships – Malayna Barendt
Valley City State University Award of Scholarship Achievement – Alaina Anderson
Shockman & Gabriel Houle
FarmHouse Fraternity Builder of Men Scholarship – Jacob Vaagen
Associated General Contractors of North Dakota – Gabriel Houle
Angel – Jailyn Martinson
Devils Lake Optimists – Erin Clementich
Devils Lake Education Association:
High school scholarship – Ana Richards,
College scholarship - Mandy Howatt
Outstanding Language Arts Student – Malayna Barendt
DLHS Honor Society Scholarship – Malayna Barendt, Molly Black, Jacob Vaagen &
Madisyn White
Devils Lake High School Honor Society
Freshman Student of the Year – Casia Steinhaus
Sophomore Student of the Year – Hallie Fritel
Junior Student of the Year – Jenna Gerhardt
Students of the Month
September – Erin Clementich
October – Jacob Vaagen
November – Barrett Connor
December – Malayna Barendt
January – Ramsey Brown
February – Braden Schmitz
March - Madisyn White
April – Jenna Gerhardt
May – Ellie Volk
Student of the Year – Jacob Vaagen
K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.
