Three car collision results in arrest and injury

DEVILS LAKE – After a three car collision Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 20, one man is in serious condition and another is in custody for reckless driving.

A Chevrolet Traverse was eastbound with a green light at the intersection of US 2 and State Highway 20. A 2003 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound with a red light on State Highway 20. The Explorer failed to stop at the stoplight and drove through the intersection. The Explorer was then struck at a right angle commonly referred to as a “T-bone” type of crash. The Ford Explorer after it was struck by the Traverse then rolled off into the northeast ditch with the front driver’s side wheel being flung off striking a Buick Enclave. The Buick Enclave was facing west attempting to take a left turn to go south on State Highway 20.

The driver of the Ford was found to be impaired and arrested for DUI, DUS, Reckless Driving, and was cited for driving through a red light. The driver of the Traverse is being treated for serious injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

