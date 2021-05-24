New COVID-19 cases plummet in North Dakota

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

North Dakota reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 499 new cases. That's down 19.8% from the previous week's tally of 622 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

North Dakota ranked 15th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 23.9% from the week before, with 176,891 cases reported. With 0.23% of the country's population, North Dakota had 0.28% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, eight states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across North Dakota, cases fell in 27 counties, with the best declines in Cass, Burleigh and Grand Forks counties.

Ramsey County reported three cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported five cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 1,724 cases and 30 deaths.

North Dakota ranked 37th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 41.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 49.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, North Dakota reported administering another 11,806 vaccine doses, including 6,502 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 11,170 vaccine doses, including 4,163 first doses. In all, North Dakota reported it has administered 604,725 total doses.

Within North Dakota, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Burke, McKenzie and Mercer counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Cass County, with 85 cases; Burleigh County, with 77 cases; and Ward County, with 61. Weekly case counts rose in 17 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Williams, Burke and Stutsman counties.

In North Dakota, three people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, five people were reported dead.

A total of 109,603 people in North Dakota have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 1,537 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,117,737 people have tested positive and 589,893 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.