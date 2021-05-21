St. Joseph's breaks ground on new learning resource building and chapel

Devils Lake- In a momentous occasion for the area the, Bishop John Folda, Father Chad Wilhelm, and Principal Michelle Clouse participated in a morning of worship, testimony and celebration with the community as they broke ground on St. Mary's Chapel and St. Joseph's Learning Center, the future of the K-8 school.

Principal Michelle Clouse said the new learning center will be able to house the school's library as well as a STEM lab for students. 34-year veteran staff member Sherry Kurtz praised the development of the new chapel, saying that she missed being able to see students have the opportunity to go into a chapel and pray and worship.

Bishop Folda and Father Wilhem shared that the groundbreaking was a miraculous blessing of both God and the efforts of the school, and it was a joyful thing to be able to bring to the community.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!