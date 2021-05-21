St. Joseph's breaks ground on new learning resource building and chapel

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

Devils Lake- In a momentous occasion for the area the, Bishop John Folda, Father Chad Wilhelm, and Principal Michelle Clouse participated in a morning of worship, testimony and celebration with the community as they broke ground on St. Mary's Chapel and St. Joseph's Learning Center, the future of the K-8 school. 

The new learning center will be able to house the school's library as well as a STEM lab for students. 34-year veteran staff member Sherry Kurtz praised the development of the new chapel, saying that she missed being able to see students have the opportunity to go into a chapel and pray and worship.

Principal Michelle Clouse said the new learning center will be able to house the school's library as well as a STEM lab for students.  34-year veteran staff member Sherry Kurtz praised the development of the new chapel, saying that she missed being able to see students have the opportunity to go into a chapel and pray and worship. 

students of the school decorated the sidewalk of the campus with devotionals in preparation for the event.
students of the school decorated the sidewalk of the campus with devotionals in preparation for the event.
Community members gather for the groundbreaking ceremony at St. joseph's.
A corner marker for the expansion of the school for the learning center is decorated for the ceremony.
The community of Devils Lake and students of the St. Joseph's prepare for the ground breaking ceremony and special morning mass.
Ground is prepared to be broken for the chapel and learning center.
Father Chad Wilhelm gives remarks at the event.

Bishop Folda and Father Wilhem shared that the groundbreaking was a miraculous blessing of both God and the efforts of the school, and it was a joyful thing to be able to bring to the community. 

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.  

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook! 