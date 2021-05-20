K. William Boyer

Devils Lake Community considers two additional candidates for School Board offices.

Devils Lake – As the June election for two seats on the school board draws closer, some residents in the community are making a surprise turn of events by putting two names into the hat for consideration before the election.

Briton Lagasse and Valorie Carlson, have both announced their intention to run as write-in candidates on the election ballot running against incumbents Jason Hodus and Lee Ann Johnston.

Carlson is a wife and mother of three children. Her youngest will be a 5th grader at CMS. She two adult sons that graduated from DLHS and UND.

“Educational, physical, mental, and overall health and growth of our students are my priorities,” Carlson said. “I will be an ear to hear all parents and students, have a mind and heart to discern facts and concerns, and be the voice of those I serve.”

Carlson can be reached at 701-230-3150.

Legasse is a husband and father of two children. He is a Devils Lake Youth Football coach, Shooting Stars Wrestling coach, Lake Region Search & Rescue member and Devils Lake Volunteer Fire Dept member.

“I honestly believe I can make a difference,” he said. “I am not afraid to express my opinion, believe open discussion is good, that we must look at all the information when making decisions, which includes the voice of those I represent.”

Legasse can be reached at 701-270-9607.

The school board election will be held on June 8 at the Memorial Building, 524 4th Avenue NE. Polling hours are 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

