Adahl/Pflaum has been promoted to Personal Banking Officer

Staff Feature

Pflaum began her career at Ramsey almost two years ago in the Customer Service department. After graduating from NDSU with a double major in Business Management and Apparel, Retail, Merchandising and Design, she worked at the Vanity Corporate office in Fargo for four years. She then moved back to Devils Lake where she worked two years as an Area Manager for Metro Plains prior to joining Ramsey. In her new role, Pflaum provides banking services to customers with high-quality personal service and consistency while meeting their financial needs.

“We are very fortunate to have Jennifer on our team. Her positive energy and ability to listen and respond to customers’ needs are an asset to our bank.” Said Thompson.

Pflaum and her husband, Matthew reside near Devils Lake.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal.

