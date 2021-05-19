“Summer 2021 Ramsey County Extension Happenings”

Sara Laite

Summer will be here before we know it! We have some really fun and educational activities coming up that we wanted to share with you.

We are currently taking registrations for our summer shotgun program. Participants must have proof of North Dakota hunter education certification to be eligible for this. You do not have to currently be enrolled in 4-H to take part. Classes for shotgun begin June 7.

We are also excited to be offering the following mini camps to Ramsey County 4-H members. Drawing and Painting, Exploring Careers, Teen Cuisine, Sewing, Cloverbud, On the Move to Better Health Cooking School, Outdoor Skills, and Junior BBQ Boot Camp. Youth need to be current members of Ramsey County 4-H to attend. If you would like more information on how to join 4-H this fall, contact our office!

We do have two other mini camps open to all youth that can be enrolled in through the Devils Lake Park Board. They are “Home Alone: Are You Ready?” on June 2 and ATV Safety on June 3. As I write this, both are full, but there is a waiting list! If you missed either of these classes, make sure to sign up early next year!

Our Annual 4-H Achievement Days and Livestock Expo will begin on June 23 with our horse event. June 25 will be the small animal event which includes poultry, rabbits and pets. June 26 is our large animal event. On Saturday, the Ramsey County Fair Board is having a celebration at noon in honor of Bill Hodous, who is retiring in July. Come on out for lunch and to wish Bill well! All of these events will be at the Peterson Arena.

On Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 we will be having our static event at the Ramsey County Memorial Building. This includes all exhibits other than livestock and pets. There will be sewing, woodworking, baking, arts and crafts, photography, plus many, many more exhibits! The public is welcome to come out and view these exhibits on Friday, July 16 from 2:00-5:00pm and Saturday from 9:00am-2:00pm.

Following the event, all exhibits will be packed up and any that received blue ribbons or higher on the county level will be eligible to be taken to the North Dakota State Fair, which will be held July 23-31 in Minot.

We are so thrilled to have so many activities to look forward to this summer!

For more information, contact the Ramsey County Extension Office at 701-662-7027. Website: https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/ramseycountyextension. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NDSUExtRamsey/.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal.

