Devils Lake Ford wins President’s Awards

Special to Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Marketplace Ford Lincoln is proud to announce that it has won 2 prestigious awards: the 2020 President’s Award from BOTH Lincoln and from Ford.

The Ford and Lincoln President’s Awards are given to dealerships that exhibit quality business practices and Ford’s and Lincoln’s core principles, including things like reaching or exceeding sales goals while scoring high in customer satisfaction. Only the top 1% of Ford Dealers achieve this tremendous achievement, which is considered one of the Ford Motor Company’s most prestigious accolades.

The Ford President’s Award was previously achieved by Marketplace Ford in 2011 and 2012 under the leadership of Jeremy Devier, and most recently in 2017 with Jesse Everson at the helm. This is the first time ever that Marketplace Ford Lincoln has achieved the Lincoln President’s Award, and they were the only winner out of all of the Lincoln dealers in North Dakota. When asked how their team achieved such an accomplishment, Jesse said "We take pride in making sure our guests have a memorable experience every time they visit our store, whether it’s assisting them find a new vehicle or helping them maintain their current vehicle. This attention to guest service makes a big difference and sets us apart.”

Renard Bergstrom, President of Bergstrom Cars, added “It is really a privilege to work with such a dedicated team. Every one of our team members has to go above and beyond the call of duty to make this award from Ford and Lincoln possible. The hours spent on training, and the extra effort necessary to take care of our customer base at an award winning level are testimony to the dedication that everyone at Marketplace brings every day. It is great that Ford and Lincoln have recognized their efforts and I really appreciate all their hard work on a daily basis.”

Marketplace Ford Lincoln is proud to be a dealer For the People. This means putting guests first before everything else with the goal to be trusted advisors in the process of finding solutions to everyday automobile problems.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

