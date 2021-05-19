Altru Continues to Require Patients and Visitors Wear Masks

Staff Feature

Grand Forks, N.D. - Altru Health System is prioritizing the safety of our staff, patients and community. Altru will follow CDC recommendations to continue requiring our patients and visitors to continue to wear masks in any Altru facility. While CDC guidance may be changing for people vaccinated for COVID-19, the changes do not apply to healthcare settings. Thank you for your understanding and assistance as we work to ensure a healthy environment for our patients and staff.

Altru will share additional updates through local media, social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and on our website: Altru.org/Coronavirus

