MDU Resources Foundation Gives $70,000 Grant to Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons for STEM

BISMARCK —MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) through the MDU Resources Foundation has awarded a $70,000 grant to Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons to equip its Mobile STEM Center. The Mobile STEM Center is a branded cargo van that provides an innovative solution to delivering science, technology, engineering and mathematics-based (STEM) programing to girls throughout North Dakota, South Dakota and adjoining counties in Minnesota and Iowa.

The MDU Resources grant will fund state-of-the-art equipment such as tablets, lab tools and telescopes, that are necessary to provide STEM programing to girls across the region. Project curriculum is aligned with the National Girl Scout Program Portfolio including engineering, space science, cybersecurity, robotics, coding, and other research-based projects to ignite interest in STEM careers.

“We are proud to support Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons' Mobile STEM Center,” said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources Group. “We have a number of women who fill critical roles in STEM-related jobs at our company, and we want to encourage more young women to pursue these types of careers. The GSDH Mobile STEM Center will give girls across the region the opportunity to explore fields that are relevant and important to our company's and our country's future.”

Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons will premier the Mobile STEM Center beginning May 2021. The council will work in partnership with volunteers to transform the way STEM programming is delivered and provide greater accessibility and state-of-the-art technology for K-12th grade Girl Scout members.

“We are committed to providing girls a place to explore their interests and deepen their understanding of STEM and the opportunities it opens them to now, and as they explore their future path in the workforce,” said Marla Meyer, CEO of Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons. “Our partnership on the Mobile STEM Center allows us to bring engaging STEM programming to our Girl Scouts right in their community, breaking down access barriers and positioning them for success.”

The MDU Resources Foundation is funded annually by contributions from MDU Resources companies and supports qualified organizations that enhance the quality of life in areas where MDU Resources companies operate. Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons serves the same region in which a number of MDU Resources companies operate, including Knife River Corporation, Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. and WBI Energy Inc.

