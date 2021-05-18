Letter to the editor: North Dakota High School Activities Association

On June 9, 2021 the 45th and final high school team champion of the year will be crowned by the North Dakota High School Activities Association. With that in mind the NDHSAA Board members and the executive director and his staff deserve a big “Tip of the Hat” for the 2020-21 school year.

The association has been able to provide the high school students in our state with full seasons of athletics, music, drama, student congress, etc. and holding state championships and crowing state champions in every NDHSAA sponsored event. There are only two states in the nation that were able to accomplish this during the 2020-21 school year, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Last summer the NDHSAA Board and its leadership developed Guidelines and Recommendations for Sports and Activities which provided for the safety of the participants, the safety of the fans in the stands, and effective guidelines for the schools and their respective activities programs to follow during this pandemic. It proved to be an excellent resource for school districts across the state. Additionally, the NDHSAA went out of their way to make sure, because of limited attendance, to have state championships streamed lived for those who could not attend in person. We have to be very proud of the North Dakota High School Activities Association, its Board and its leadership.

Dr. Steve Swiontek, Supt., Larimore Public Schools

