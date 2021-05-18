Hospice of the Red River Valley offers free virtual Celebrating Memories grief class for youth

Fargo —Hospice of the Red River Valley is offering monthly virtual grief support classes and workshops in 2021. All classes are free and open to the community. Our grief classes offer attendees a safe, supportive environment for learning about their grief and talking with others who have experienced a loss through death.

Hospice of the Red River Valley is offering a Celebrating Memories grief class for youth, ages 8-16, on June 3 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Youth will learn about grief and how honoring our memories of someone who has died can help them to live on in our hearts. Kids will also learn to celebrate memories while creating their very own memory box. This virtual class is free and open to the public.

Registration is required by May 24, so arrangements can be made for class supplies. Register for classes online at www.bit.ly/griefclassregistration, or call (800) 237-4629 and ask for the grief support department. View the complete list of monthly classes at: http://bit.ly/monthlygriefclasses.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!