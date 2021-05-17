FCCU Awards scholarship to Ellie Volk

Devils Lake Journal

Devils Lake - First Community Credit Union (FCCU) proudly announces it will be awarding a record $60,000 in college scholarships this year. FCCU will award 27 graduating high school seniors with college scholarships, the highest number of scholarships FCCU has given out in one year.

Ellie Volk of Devils Lake, ND is a recipient of a single year scholarship to the University of Mary. Volk, the daughter of Steph and Scott Volk, is a Devils Lake High School graduate.

FCCU and its Board of Directors are honored to provide 13 multi-year scholarships valued at $2,000 or $4,000 to the following students to use toward their college academia: Hattie Fitterer of Bismarck, Kendra Greshik of Wimbledon, Gracie Cole of Larimore, Lauryn Hibl of Jamestown, Derek Bear of Valley City, Allen Farrell of Larimore, Sydney Berg of Driscoll, Charmaine Haas of Napoleon, Ellie Wachenheim of Moorhead, MN, Lucien Harold Peterson of Wishek, Kendra Cleghorn of Jamestown, Lexi Meyer of Lidgerwood and Wesley Byzewski of Grand Forks.

In addition, we are honored to provide 13 other single-year $1,000 scholarships to the following students: Dillion Shaffer of Jamestown, Kelly Zimmerman of Napoleon, Abigail Porter of East Grand Forks, MN, Colten Alme of Fargo, Madelyn Jennings of Washburn, Mickey Kenney of Fargo, Yannick Vetter of Fargo, Daniel Wintch of Valley City, Cayden Anderson of Horace, Ethan Bergeman of Forman, Quincie Floden of Euclid, MN, Ella Weber of Crookston, MN and Riley Martin of Bismarck.

“FCCU would like to extend our congratulations to the 27 winners of the 2021 First Community Credit Union Scholarship Foundation Program. We were delighted to see such a large number of applications and are proud to be able to provide a $60,000 in scholarships this year,” said Steve Schmitz, CEO of First Community Credit Union. “Best of luck to all our graduates in your future endeavors.”

Over the past 24 years, FCCU has given out more than $450,000 in scholarships. The Board of Directors recognizes the importance of young people receiving a good education and wants to encourage young people to do their best. FCCU continues to do its part in providing incentives to help students reach their full potential. In 2014, First Community Credit Union created a program that supports our dedication to area communities by reinvesting in youth. FCCU donated $1 million into a scholarship foundation to provide additional scholarship dollars to graduating high school students. The earnings from the foundation go to fund scholarship opportunities for members of the Credit Union for years to come.

During its 82-year history, First Community Credit Union has grown to be North Dakota’s largest Credit Union with 28 branch locations in 23 communities. As a credit union, FCCU is owned by its members. This is different than other financial institutions which are owned by a select group of stockholders. The Credit Union's profits are returned to the members in the form of better services, accounts, and favorable rates on savings and loans.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

