News brief: HHS Awards $2.9 Million to UND for Rural Health and Social Services

BISMARCK – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded $2,960,221 to the University of North Dakota.

The funds will be used to support a Rural Assistance Center (RAC) and provide information on rural health and social services for residents in rural areas of the United States.

