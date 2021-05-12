UND will celebrate general commencement Saturday, May 15

The University will see 1,780 students graduate this weekend, including 1,265 undergraduate, 493 master’s, and 22 doctoral students

Devils Lake News Journal Special Feature

GRAND FORKS AND FARGO - University of North Dakota President Andy Armacost will preside over his first spring general commencement, a virtual event that will be available Saturday, May 15, after 10 a.m. The ceremony will remain available online after that time.

Candidates eligible to graduate number 1,780, including 1265 undergraduate, 493 master’s, and 22 doctoral students. Law and M.D. students graduated last week in separate ceremonies.

Armacost will give a short commencement address, which will be followed by the conferral of degrees. The name of each graduate will be read and accompanied by a slide with their name, degree, and a submitted photo. They will receive their diploma and copies of the printed program by mail.

To personalize the ceremony for graduates, a grad walk and photo opportunity was held Saturday, May 1, with President Armacost. About 500 graduates registered to take part. They wore academic regalia as they crossed the stage, heard their name announced, and took a photo with the president. Individual portraits were also taken of each graduate. The video will be available with the UND virtual general commencement on the UND commencement website.

“During this time, it’s especially important for us to celebrate and honor our graduates,” said Fred Wittmann, UND director of ceremonies and University events. “We’re very proud of their achievements, and for prevailing to earn their degrees in the midst of a pandemic.”

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!