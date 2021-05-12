New Honors Society member for CMN

Special to Devils Lake News Journal

For 25 years, credit unions from across the country have partnered with their local Children’s Miracle Network hospital, through Credit Unions for Kids, to engage in fundraising activities supporting the greatest need in innovative technology as well as special programs and resources for hospitalized kids and families.

Since 2012 North Star Community Credit Union has raised over $25,000 for their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital- Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo.

Tuesday, May 4th, North Star Community Credit Union was recognized by the Sanford Health Foundation as a new Honors Society member for their continuous philanthropic support of helping local sick and injured kids at Sanford Children’s through the Credit Unions for kids collaboration.

The Sanford Health Foundation celebrates donors who go above and beyond with cumulative giving of $10,000 or more by recognizing them as a member of the Sanford Health Foundation Honors Society.

Credit Unions for Kids is a nonprofit collaboration of credit unions, chapters, leagues/associations and business partners from across the country, engaged in fundraising activities to benefit 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Adopted as our movement’s charity of choice, credit unions are the 5th largest sponsor of CMN Hospitals. Since 1996, CU4Kids has raised over $195 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

One hundred percent of every dollar donated by members of the credit union movement goes back to the logo Children’s Miracle Network member hospital, Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo.

Since 1984, Sanford Children’s Hospitals has proudly served children and families as North Dakota’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. 100% of funds raised stay local to support family services and unique programs, provide education and help purchase lifesaving equipment and technology to save and transform lives, close to home.

