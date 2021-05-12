Ramsey County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 40% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 40% of people living in Ramsey County are fully vaccinated as of May 11, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

North Dakota reported 108,652 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.69% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in North Dakota as of May 11 are Nelson County (51%), Cavalier County (44%), Cass County (42%), Sargent County (42%) and Rolette County (41%).

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in North Dakota have been vaccinated so far?

41% of people in North Dakota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 305,846 people

35% of people in North Dakota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 262,479 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.