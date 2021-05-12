Devils Lake High School teacher Cal Potter named Lignite Energy Teacher of the Year winner

The final DLHS Firebird of the Month assembly came with a twist on Wednesday. The monthly assembly, which honors standout students at the high school, honored anatomy teacher Cal Potter not just by the school, but on a state level.

Potter was named one of several winners of the Lignite Energy Teacher of the Year award, which is a contest hosted by the Bismarck Larks minor league baseball team. The contest calls for students all around North Dakota to send in submissions for the teacher they believe deserves the award.

Devils Lake junior Lillian Milla submitted Potter's name into the contest. While Potter didn't win one of the major prizes, the students at Devils Lake were treated to a surprise at his expense as a Larks director of fun Meg Thompson and Larks mascot Clark the Lark slimed Potter.

Prior to Potter's sliming, Thompson added that Potter has been invited to a Larks game later this season, will be honored at the game alongside the four other finalists, receive a personalized Larks jersey, a feature story, and a visit from the Larks staff, which occurred at the assembly.

In addition, Potter will also have the opportunity to receive a $1,000 STEM Technology grant for DLHS, $250 gift card for school supplies, and a free ticket to the Lignite Energy Council Teacher of the Year seminar. As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Larks have yet to announce the four other finalists for the award.

The surprise sliming was an added bonus to the school's final assembly of the year as students cheered as Potter walked out on the floor to be slimed. There were a handful of boos when Potter opted to wear a poncho, but in the end, he was met by cheers and applause from staff and students at DLHS.

