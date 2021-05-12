ADM to Build New Soybean Crushing Facility in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA - ADM has announced its plan to build North Dakota’s first-ever dedicated soybean crushing plant and refinery in Spiritwood.

Senator Kevin Cramer said the decision was excellent news for the state

“It’s a testament to the remarkable effort of our state and local leaders who have worked over the last couple of years to make this happen, especially the Bank of North Dakota, whose financial leadership made this possible,” Cramer said. “[The announcement] is no surprise when you consider the unique ecosystem created by our state’s sophisticated and ambitious soybean producers, our knowledgeable background in oil and gas, and ADM’s other major investments. This has been a long time coming, and I am glad to see it come to fruition.”

Governor Dog Burgum said the plant will be a gamechanger for farmers of the state, adding value and expanding the market while also supporting the production of products such as renewable green diesel.

“Now, with innovative leader ADM and collaboration with local economic development and multiple state agencies, this exciting value-added project has come to fruition,” Burgum said.

According to ADM, the approximately $350 million crush and refining complex – based in Spiritwood – will feature state-of-the-art automation technology and have the capacity to process 150,000 bushels of soybeans per day and provide 70 permanent jobs. The facility is expected to be complete prior to the 2023 harvest.

The state was ranked ninth in the nation in soybean production last year, producing over 190 million bushels of soybeans, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Cass County was the nation’s top soybean producing county as recently as 2018, and Stutsman, Richland and Barnes also have ranked in the top 20 soybean-producing counties in recent years.

