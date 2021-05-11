Virtual Summer Reading Kick-off June 9-11

Staff Report

The North Dakota State Library (NDSL) has partnered with libraries across the state to bring a virtual summer reading kickoff on June 9, 10, and 11. This free Facebook event will take place each day from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, starting with a keynote presentation.

On Wednesday, June 9, Cynde McInnis will tell you all about Nile, a humpback whale, and then take you “virtually” inside a life-sized model to learn how humans and whales are similar.

On Thursday, June 10, Karen Land will talk about Iditarod dog mushing and show off part of her “string of dogs,” which includes an Alaskan husky named Noggin and a Corgi-Springer mix named Chloe.

On Friday, June 11, Kevin Locke will present his Hoop of Life Program, which incorporates Indigenous Flute music samples from the prairies and beyond, Sign Language, Prayer songs in Lakota language, storytelling, and much more.

The rest of the events will include crafts, storytimes, yoga, puppet shows, a safari, and much more presented by North Dakota libraries.

“The North Dakota State Library is happy to once again be partnering with the North Dakota Library Community to kick off summer reading,” says State Librarian Mary Soucie. “Patrons of all ages look forward to the annual Summer Reading program held in many communities across the state. The Summer Reading program is fun, promotes reading and literacy and helps students combat the summer slide.”

Whether you can stay for the entire event or just a few of them, you won’t want to miss out on all the fun! The event can be found on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/Yl350oi2.

Please contact the State Library at 701-328-4622 or statelib@nd.gov if you have any questions.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

