News Brief: FEMA Awards North Dakota $8.9 Million for COVID Response

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) has announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded $8,912,647.30 to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDOH).

The funds will go toward helping cover the costs of North Dakota’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

