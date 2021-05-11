Save the date: Human Services to host training conference Oct. 26-28 focusing on behavioral health and strong, stable families

LuWanna Lawrence

BISMARCK– The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health and Children and Family Services divisions will cohost a conference Oct. 26-28, 2021, to provide training on best practices in behavioral health prevention and recovery and safety, permanency, and well-being for children and families. There will be both virtual and in-person options to attend the conference.

This conference will combine the department’s long-standing Behavioral Health Conference and the Children and Family Services Conference, which were held annually in October and July.

“Two of our key priorities are behavioral health and strong, stables families,” said Behavioral Health Division Director Pamela Sagness. “When an individual is dealing with an addiction or mental illness, often the entire family is impacted.”

Children and Family Services Division Director Cory Pedersen said he anticipates a tremendous amount of interest in the conference from professionals who work with children and families and the child welfare system.

“This will be a great opportunity to learn together, cross train our skills and work as one team to strengthen the individuals and families we serve in North Dakota,” he said.

Other individuals encouraged to attend include behavioral health advocates, providers, business and community leaders, faith-based organizations, first responders, health care providers, law enforcement, tribal representatives and other North Dakotans.

Over 800 people participated in the two separate conferences held in 2019.

Details of the three-day training conference are still being finalized. It will be held at the Bismarck Event Center, which is also the host site for Recovery Reinvented on Oct. 25. Interested individuals are encouraged to check the Behavioral Health Division website or to follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!