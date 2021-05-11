Graduation has returned to Lake Region State College.

Erin Wood, Lake Region State College

DEVILS LAKE - Although a few details have been adjusted due to pandemic guidelines, the traditional spring LRSC commencement will be held at 10:00 am May 14th in Robert Fawcett Auditorium. Close to 90 students are expected to participate in graduation.

“After a year of uncertainty, we are thrilled to celebrate our graduating students’ journeys and accomplishments May 14th,” said Dr. Doug Darling, LRSC President.

Lake Region State College initiated COVID-safe measures in summer 2020. As a result, LRSC was able to hold classes face to face throughout the academic year with minimal disruptions to classes. The Royals Athletic seasons took place in the spring semester.

“Campus faculty, staff, and students stepped up and did their part to keep COVID from negatively impacting the academic year. I want to thank everyone for following our COVID Safe practices these past months in order to make the year a success,” Darling said.

With social distancing in mind, capacity in Robert Fawcett Auditorium was set at 50 percent, said Erin Wood, LRSC Director of College Relations.

“Each graduate received tickets for two guests to attend the ceremony,” Wood said. Lake Region State College also plans to livestream graduation on the college’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Face masks will be required for graduates and for the two guests allowed for each student. The college is providing commemorative facemasks for those attending the ceremony.

Students are to use the Library Door Entrance and enter the gymnasium for photos and to line up for the processional. Guests are required to present tickets at the door in order to enter the building. Guests will be ushered to their seats in the Robert Fawcett Auditorium. In addition, all attendees should stay seated until they are ushered out.

Graduates have been requested to let their guests know where to meet them after the ceremony to help avoid congestion in the hallways.

A nurse pinning ceremony to recognize students who have completed the Associate Degree Nurse program also will be held Friday, May 14th at 1:00 pm in the Robert Fawcett Auditorium.

