ALTRU FAMILY YMCA HOSTS FREE SAFETY AROUND WATER CLASSES

Grand Forks, ND – The Altru Family YMCA is offering free Safety Around Water classes May 17-20. The classes are free and open to the children in the community, ages 3-12 who have not participated in formal swim lessons.

Spring is here and summer is right around the corner. Open water is everywhere – in ponds, pools, lakes, rivers, streams – and children are curious. Teaching children how to be safe around water is not a luxury - it is a necessity.

The YMCA’s Safety Around Water program can help you make sure they learn essential water safety skills, which can open up a world of possibilities for them to satisfy their curiosity safely.

This 4-day course, taught by a certified instructor, can reduce the risk of drowning and give kids the confidence in and around water. A typical session includes:

· Exercises to help children adjust to being in water

· Instruction in “Jump, Push, Turn, Grab” and “Swim, Float, Swim”

· A fun game to encourage comfort and activity around water

