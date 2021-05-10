North Dakota Community Foundation Surpasses $115 Million in Net Assets

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

BISMARK - The North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF) has announced that it surpassed $115 million in net assets in 2020. The organization was founded in 1976 to improve the quality of life of North Dakotans through charitable giving and promoting philanthropy.

NDCF currently manages over 750 charitable funds, including 69 local community foundations in the state and over 150 scholarship funds for North Dakota students. It has awarded over $84 million in grants since its inception. The organization has offices in Bismarck, Larimore, Dickinson, and Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Local community foundations at NDCF in this part of the state include:

· the Carrington Community Endowment Fund, established in 1980,

· the Minnewaukan Community Endowment Fund, established in 1981,

· the Hurdsfield Community Foundation, established in 1992,

· the Maddock Community Endowment Fund, established in 2003,

· the New Rockford Community Foundation, established in 2008,

· the Anamoose Area Community Foundation, established in 2008, and

· the Harvey Area Community Foundation, established in 2008.

A separate fund at NDCF – the McGinn Kunkel Estate Fund – also supports the community of Carrington and together these funds had assets at the end of 2020 of over $660,000. The funds have awarded 353 grants, totaling over $377,000 to many different local organizations over the years including the Carrington City Library, the Carrington Youth Center, the Foster County Fair Board, the Carrington Health Center, Putnam House, and the Carrington Park District.

The Minnewaukan Community Endowment Fund had assets at the end of 2020 of over $156,000. It has awarded 142 grants since its inception, totaling over $146,000. Grantees have included the Minnewaukan Public Library, the Minnewaukan Fire Department, the Minnewaukan 55 Club, and the Minnewaukan Public School District.

The Hurdsfield Community Endowment Fund has total assets of $205,000. It has awarded 21 grants since its inception, totaling over $14,000. Most of the grant awards were for scholarships for area youth and grants to the Hurdsfield Community Center.

The Maddock Community Endowment Fund had assets at the end of 2020 of about $259,000. It has awarded 67 grants so far, totaling almost $90,000. Grantees have included the Maddock Park Board for swimming pool renovations, the Maddock Opera House Association, the Maddock Community Center Corporation, and the Benson County Events Center.

The New Rockford Community Foundation had assets at the end of 2020 of over $143,000. It had awarded 58 grants by the end of the year, totaling over $30,000. Grant recipients have included the Eddy-New Rockford Library, the Community Ambulance Service of New Rockford, the Dakota Prairie Regional Center for the Arts, the New Rockford Park District, and the Women’s Auxiliary Cemetery Association.

The Anamoose Area Community Foundation finished 2020 with over $283,000 in assets. The fund has awarded 54 grants, totaling over $76,000 since its inception. Grant recipients have included Tri-County Meals & Services, the City of Anamoose, the Drake Community Club, Little Raiders Daycare, and the Anamoose Fire Department.

The Harvey Area Community Foundation had $232,000 in total assets at the end of 2020. The fund has awarded 63 grants, totaling over $75,000 since its inception. Grant recipients have included the St. Aloisius Medical Center, he Harvey Fire Department, the Wells County District Health Unit, Harvey Public Schools, and the Harvey Public Library.

All of NDCF’s community endowment funds are guided by advisory committees made up of local volunteers who are responsible for fundraising to help grow their endowment fund and who recommend grant awards every year. All gifts to community endowment funds are tax deductible. In addition, individuals who donate at least $5,000 and businesses that donate any amount to a community endowment fund at NDCF may be eligible for the 40% ND state tax credit.

More detailed information about NDCF’s activities in 2020 can be found in its Annual Report, which is available on the organization’s website at www.NDCF.net/news.

For more information about the North Dakota Community Foundation, call 701-222-8349 or go online to www.NDCF.net.

