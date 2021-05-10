Community Shout Out: Bike Program: Outreach for the community

Devils Lake- American Legion Post 24, VFW Post 756 and the City of Devils Lake made a group of children very happy recently by the donation of bicycles which were part of their community outreach efforts.

American Legion Commander Jack Volk said the American Legion Post 24 and the VFW Post 756 made a request to the City of Devils Lake to declare unclaimed bikes as surplus. And request City donated the bikes to them.

“The Post members will go through the bikes, refurbish them and hand the bikes out to children in need of a bike,” Volk said. “The Devils Lake Fire Dept will donate a helmet to each bike that gets donated.”

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!