What’s on the Shelf at Lake Region Public Library

Devils Lake - The Book Club read will be The House of Spirits by Isabelle Allende. Book discussion will be on June 2 at 5:30pm via zoom. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays such as: April Showers Bring May Flowers featuring gardening books, Staff Picks and Funny Books for National Humor Month.

The Final Twist by Jeffrey Deaver (Adult Fiction). Just hours after the harrowing events of The Goodbye Man, Colter Shaw is hot on the trail of a missing person whose disappearance he desperately hopes to explain: his own father. Following the enigmatic clues his father left behind, Shaw explores one site after another, seeing clearly for the first time what strange business his father was up to--and what dangerous people he was working against. But when Shaw is caught by these same people, he's rescued by an intruder: his own older brother.

China by Edward Rutherford (Adult Fiction).The story begins in 1839, at the dawn of the First Opium War, and follows Chinese history through Mao's Cultural Revolution and up to the present day. Rutherfurd chronicles the rising and falling fortunes of members of Chinese, British, and American families, as they negotiate the tides of history. Along the way, in his signature style, Rutherfurd provides a deeply researched portrait of Chinese history and society, its ancient traditions and great upheavals, and China's emergence as a rising global power.

That Summer by Jennifer Weiner (Adult Fiction). Daisy Shoemaker can’t sleep. With a thriving cooking business, full schedule of volunteer work, and a beautiful home in the Philadelphia suburbs, she should be content. But her teenage daughter can be a handful, her husband can be distant, her work can feel trivial, and she has lots of acquaintances, but no real friends. Still, Daisy knows she’s got it good. So why is she up all night? While Daisy tries to identify the root of her dissatisfaction, she’s also receiving misdirected emails?

Katherine Parr, the Sixth Wife by Alison Weir (Adult Fiction).Having sent his much-beloved but deceitful young wife Katheryn Howard to her beheading, King Henry fixes his lonely eyes on a more mature woman, thirty-year-old, twice-widowed Katharine Parr. She, however, is in love with Sir Thomas Seymour, brother to the late Queen Jane. Aware of his rival, Henry sends him abroad, leaving Katharine no choice but to become Henry's sixth queen in 1543. The king is no longer in any condition to father a child, but Katharine is content to mother his three children, Mary, Elizabeth, and the longed-for male heir, Edward.

The Shape of Thunder by Jasmine Warga (Juvenile Fiction). Cora hasn’t spoken to her best friend, Quinn, in a year. Despite living next door to each other, they exist in separate worlds of grief. Cora is still grappling with the death of her beloved sister in a school shooting, and Quinn is carrying the guilt of what her brother did. On the day of Cora’s twelfth birthday, Quinn leaves a box on her doorstep with a note. She has decided that the only way to fix things is to go back in time to the moment before her brother changed all their lives forever and stop him.

Bedtime for Bad Kitty by Nick Bruel (Easy Fiction). It's bedtime in the Bad Kitty household but Kitty does not want to go to bed.

She doesn't want to brush her teeth.

She doesn't want to put on her bunny pajamas.

She doesn't want to use the potty.

What she wants to do is:

SING SING SING SING SING

PLAY PLAY PLAY PLAY PLAY

RUN RUN RUN RUN RUN

Finally, when she runs out of ideas (and energy) and is promised a perfect bedtime story, Kitty gives in...but can she stay awake for the ending?

No Story time until further notice.

