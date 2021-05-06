Community Shout Out: DLPS employees of the quarter
K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal
Teacher of the Quarter- Kelly Anderson, Prairie View
Photo left to right: Principal Dawn Johnson, Kelly Anderson, Curt Teigen- RadioWorks
Classified Employee of the Quarter- Michelle Horn, Prairie View
Photo left to right: Principal Dawn Johnson, Michelle Horn, Liz McGarvey, Rod Braun- First Community Credit Union
