Community Shout Out: DLPS employees of the quarter

Teacher of the Quarter- Kelly Anderson, Prairie View

Photo left to right: Principal Dawn Johnson, Kelly Anderson, Curt Teigen- RadioWorks

Classified Employee of the Quarter- Michelle Horn, Prairie View

Photo left to right: Principal Dawn Johnson, Michelle Horn, Liz McGarvey, Rod Braun- First Community Credit Union

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!