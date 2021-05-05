Recreation Trails Program Grant Cycle Open

Staff Report

DEVILS LAKE - The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is opening the Recreation Trails Program (RTP) grant cycle May 3 – May 31. The RTP is an 80/20 matching grant program that provides funding for motorized and non-motorized recreational trail projects. This program is administered at the state level through the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department with guidance from the Recreational Trails Program Advisory Council (RTPAC), and federally through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). New this year, the applications have been moved to a new online platform, Web Grants.

Applicants may request grant amounts ranging from a minimum of $10,000 up to a maximum of $250,000, and project sponsors must have at least 20% match available at the time of the application. Eligible projects consist of constructing new recreation trails; restoration of existing trails; development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages; purchase and lease of recreational trail construction and maintenance equipment; land acquisition/easements; and trail accessibility assessment.

“The Recreation Trails Program is a great opportunity to create, maintain and update recreational offerings across the state,” stated Andrea Travnicek, North Dakota Parks & Recreation Director. “Programs such as this provide communities with the resources to enhance their citizen's access to activities that improve quality of life.”

The agency received 20 applications for the Recreation Trails Grant Program during the previous grant cycle, totaling $2,586,792.92 in project fund grant requests. The Recreational Trails Program (RTP) was allocated approximately $1 million to award through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The RTP Advisory Committee ranked and selected nine projects that were allocated funding this year. These projects were selected for funding as follows:

1. USDA Forest Service--- Maah Daah Hey Pioneer Gulch Reroute

2. Barnes County Park Board--- Riding Brush Mower

3. North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department--- Lewis & Clark Prairie Nature Trail

4. North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department--- Motorized Recreation Equipment

5. Maah Daah Hey Trail Association--- Coal Creek Restoration & Surfacing

6. Maah Daah Hey Trail Association--- Sully Restoration and Surfacing

7. Hunter/Arthur JPA Park Board--- Northern Cass Pass

8. City of Harvey--- Pedestrian Pathway

9. Bottineau Park District – Final Phase of Forestry Park Trail

For further information, please visit our website at https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/business/ or contact Char Langehaug, Grants Coordinator at 701-328-5357.

The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.

