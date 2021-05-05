FEMA Provides an Additional $8.9 Million to North Dakota for COVID-19 Response

North Dakota – The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided more than $8.9 million in additional Public Assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued April 1, 2020. FEMA has provided a total of $97.1 Million for the North Dakota COVID-19 response to date.

President Biden approved a cost share increase from 75 percent to 100 percent for projects related to the pandemic response that include work completed between January 20, 2020, and September 30, 2021. This approval allowed FEMA to reimburse states, cities, and other partners for 100 percent of eligible costs. This funding is authorized under the January 21, 2021, Presidential Memorandum for the Secretary of Defense & the Secretary of Homeland Security and Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

The $8.9 million was approved to manage, control, and reduce immediate threats to public health. The North Dakota Department of Health used the funds to expand COVID-19 laboratory diagnostic services. They contracted professional laboratory and support staff, purchased required laboratory materials and medical supplies, and secured waste management disposal services. The laboratory materials and medical supplies were distributed to laboratory testing sites from a secured, leased warehouse. These activities took place from January 1 to February 28, 2021.

For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements play a critical role as state, local and tribal officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.

