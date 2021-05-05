Devils Lake Speedway kicks off news season with great results

Devils Lake Speedway took advantage of the dry weather conditions and was able to kick off the season early this year compared to years past.

The hometrack rules purestock is a class that is rapidly growing. Joe Armstrong of Crary ND was the winner of Heat 1 after starting in the 3rd position. Steven Richards of Finley ND scampered up from dead last in his heat to 1st in Heat two. Carter Tuenge of Rugby ND started 1st and finished 1st in Heat 3. Steven Richards drew 6th position in the redraw and managed to work his way to the front of the pack for an exciting feature. Steven Richards came out victorious followed by Carter Tuenge and Joe Armstrong. Top 5 as follows 1.) #3 Steven Richards 2.) #19 Carter Tuenge 3.) #1J Joe Armstrong 4.) #22K Kyler Satran 5.) 68 Matthew Duchscherer

4 cars were entered into the trophy class. 14 year old Cylen Vargason of Edinburg ND wheeled his dad's Midwest Mod to victory with a clean sweep. Followed by Trevor Paulson of Carrington. It was the 1st night and anyone is welcome to run in the class. It is a run what you brung class. All for fun and a trophy goes to the winner at the end of the race.

Another Rapidly growing class the Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprints started where they finished off last season with 3 wide racing and tons of excitement. In Heat 1 #52 Adam Sobolik of Grand Forks ND moved up 4 positions to win Heat 1. #22 Brandon Palm of Portland ND also moved up 4 positions to win Heat 2. #126 Joel Larson of Fertile MN moved up 5 positions in the feature to win. This was Joel's 2nd feature win in the series and 1st win at the Devils Lake Speedway. Some other highlights from Saturday night is the growth the class continues to experience. 3 new drivers joined the class for the 1st race of the season. Doug Mccambridge of Park River, Nick Otto of Grand Forks and Steve Nordrum of Devils Lake have kicked off their rookie season with the Renegade Brand. Top 5 in the feature 1.) #126 Joel Larson 2.) #20L Dusty Lawson 3.) #22 Brandon Palm 4.) #52 Adam Sobolik 5.) #15T Myles Tomlinson

The Wissota Street Stock put on one heck of a show Saturday night. In Heat 1 #27P Tucker Pederson of East Grand Forks beat #69 Stoney Kruk of Langdon by .0008 seconds at the line to win Heat 1. Kruk moved up 7 positions in the heat. #539 Aaron Blacklance of Thief River Falls started 1st in the heat and won the heat. In the Feature Aaron Blacklance drew the 6th position in the redraw and moved up 6 positions to win the race. Top 5 finish is as follows. 1.) #539 Aaron Blacklance 2.) #69 Stoney Kruk 3.) #27P Tucker Pederson 4.) #29 Dan McNamee 5.) Greg Jose

The Wissota Midwest Mods as always put on an action packed show. In Heat 1 #87S Reise Stenberg of Argusville ND started 2nd and won his heat. In Heat 2 #6R Nate Reynolds of Hoople ND started 1st and finished 1st. In Heat 3 #5C Preston Carr of Carrington ND started 3rd and finished 1st. In the feature it was action packed with 5 wide racing at times. #3L Logan Salazar of Niche ND had his car on a rail. He had his car hooked up the top groove and drove all the way to victory lane. Top 5 finishes are as follows. 1.) #3L Logan Salazar 2.) #5C Preston Carr 3.) #12 Jaden Varnson 4.) #6R Nate Reynolds 5.) #B0 Jory Berg

The Devils Lake Speedway will be back in action Saturday May 8th. Gates open at 4PM with Races starting at 7PM.

