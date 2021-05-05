BCBSND extends special enrollment period

FARGO– In response to an executive order extended by President Joe Biden on March 23, 2021, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) will continue to offer a special enrollment period (SEP) until Aug. 15, 2021. The extension allows North Dakotans to enroll in or evaluate health care coverage. There is no qualifying event criteria for North Dakotans who are marketplace-eligible to enroll.

"Our focus has always been our members. The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for North Dakotans and we're here to offer support through comprehensive health care coverage that is available from this special enrollment period," Dan Conrad, president and CEO of BCBSND said.

Coverage options will have plan start dates through Sept. 1, 2021. The SEP will offer individual health plans found both on and off the marketplace exchange.

"Now, more than ever, we believe North Dakotans need to approach health from a holistic vantage point," Conrad said. "In addition to comprehensive health care coverage, we ensure other components, such as mental health and financial well-being, are cared for, too."

Members will be able to renew coverage for 2022 during the open enrollment period, which will begin in November 2021. For more information about the SEP or to enroll in a health plan, go to www.bcbsnd.com/shop.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!