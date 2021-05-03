Western Governors University Launches Scholarship for Nurses in Honor of National Nurses Week

Staff Report

Devils Lake, N.D. (April 30, 2021) – In recognition of the dedication exhibited by area nurses throughout the past year, Western Governors University (WGU) is celebrating National Nurses Week – which runs from May 6 through May 12 – with a new Nurses Appreciation Scholarship for nurses and other healthcare workers who are interested in furthering their education. The fully online, nonprofit university is offering $200,000 in scholarships to new students wishing to pursue a CCNE-accredited BSN or MSN degree, or a bachelor’s or master’s degree from WGU in specialties that include healthcare management, health information management and more. Applications can be submitted online at https://www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/nurses-appreciation.html now through June 30.

“Nursing is a career focused on caring, and over the past year, we have seen this sentiment through the incredible work and sacrifices nurses are making to keep their patients, families, colleagues and communities safe,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University. “We at WGU are proud to show our appreciation by offering this scholarship to nurses and others in the healthcare profession who are interested in advancing their careers.”

Each Nurses Appreciation Scholarship is valued at up to $4,000 and will be applied at a rate of $1,000 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. This year’s amount for the annual scholarship has been increased by $1,500 – compared to last year – to help meet the needs of area nurses who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are currently open, and new students can apply through June 30.

WGU’s CCNE-accredited BSN and MSN programs are the perfect fit for the unpredictable and demanding schedules of working nurses. In most cases, students will complete courses on their schedule, with 24/7 online access to learning materials and the ability to take tests as soon as they master the material. This competency-based approach often allows students who work hard and take advantage of the knowledge and skills they already have to graduate early.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

