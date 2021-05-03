UND Engineering students will showcase student work at virtual design expo May 5-7

Devils Lake Journal

Senior engineering students at the UND College of Engineering & Mines will showcase their work at their annual Senior Design Expo, which will be held online May 5-7. A link to the showcase is available here.

The CEM Design Expo is an annual event that features engineering, computer science and geology. It is free and open to the public, and K‐12 school groups from around the region are encouraged to participate and vote for the best prototype and process.

More than 30 students will share their senior projects via 3-5 minute video presentations, allowing the public to see the work they’ve done during their capstone classes. The efforts of faculty, staff, and students from across the College continue to make this event a premier showcase of technology and innovation.

Project topics range from company-sponsored projects and faculty research to student organization competitions.

The public is also invited to view and vote on the presentations. There will be two categories: best prototype and best process/research, and prizes will be awarded.

For more information, contact Bailey Bubach, assistant dean for student affairs, College of Engineering & Mines, 701.777.5891, bailey.bubach@UND.edu.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

