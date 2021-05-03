LOCAL SkillsUSA STUDENTS AWARDED 18 MEDALS!

Special to Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Members of the SkillsUSA student organization at the Lake Area Career & Technology Center in Devils Lake recently competed in the virtual State SkillsUSA Competition.

Devils Lake had 29 students competing in 5 different events and came away with 18 medals -

5 Gold, 7 Silver, and 6 Bronze.

The Bronze medals were awarded to Madisyn White in the Medical Terminology contest, Kristen Eback in First Aid/CPR, and the Health Knowledge Bowl team consisting of Kaylee Lippert, Kenzie Jacques, Gabbey Crough, and Tiffany Robbins.

The Silver medalists were Hallie Fritel in the Related Technical Math contest, Gabbey Crough for Job Interview, Ana Richards for Medical Terminology, and the Health Knowledge Bowl team consisting of Zoee Devier, Ellie Volk, Felicity Erickstad, and Chloe Gefroh.

The 5 Gold medals went to Haley Duncan in Medical Terminology, and the Health Knowledge Bowl team consisting of Jenna Frelich, Addison Ziegler, Jailyn Martinson, and Malayna Barendt.

The gold medal winners are now eligible to compete in the virtual National SkillsUSA Conference which will be held in June.

