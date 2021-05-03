Ereth Awarded Federal Dakota Skipper Survey Permit

Bismarck - KLJ is proud to announce that Corie Ereth, Senior Environmental Planner, has been awarded a permit from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) that allows her to complete Dakota Skipper butterfly surveys. Dakota Skippers are an endangered species and their habitats and potential habitats are protected. Part of ensuring their safety and population recovery is performing scientific research surveys that analyze migration patterns, populations, and habitat use. Corie will be one of only a handful of people completing this important work across the Midwest. Over the past few years, she went the extra mile by shadowing permitted surveyors during the brief annual Dakota Skipper flight period to gain valuable field experience.

Corie is an expert in environmental conservation and rangeland research. She has worked in coordination with private landowners, local, state, federal, and Tribal agencies. Corie is proficient in plant and ecological site identification and biological and botanical surveys. Before being awarded this permit, she collaborated with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to develop a botanical survey method for identifying potential Dakota Skipper habitat. She has taken more than 28 continuing education courses to further her expertise in her field.

Corie earned her Master’s degree in range science and her Bachelor’s degree in animal and range sciences from North Dakota State University in Fargo, ND.

