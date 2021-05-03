Drinking Water Week highlights importance of safe drinking water

Devils Lake Newsroom Special Feature

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality Division of Municipal Facilities encourages consumers to observe Drinking Water Week May 2-8, 2021.

The water community celebrates Drinking Water Week by recognizing the vital role drinking water plays in our daily lives. This annual event focuses on the value of water resources, recognizes the importance of having a safe and dependable supply of water now and in the future, and promotes water conservation. This year’s event recognizes the work of water system operators, infrastructure maintenance crews and water professionals who work to ensure safe tap water is available when needed. Tap water delivers public health protection by providing water for hygiene and hydration, fire protection, support for the economy and the quality of life we enjoy.

“More than 92 percent of all North Dakotans receive drinking water from 313 community and rural drinking water systems statewide,” said David Bruschwein, director of the Division of Municipal Facilities. “The department works with local communities and water systems to ensure drinking water meets all health-based standards.”

Organizations involved in promoting Drinking Water Week include the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, the North Dakota Rural Water Systems Association, the North Dakota Section of the American Water Works Association, the North Dakota Water and Pollution Control Conference, the North Dakota Chapter of the American Public Works Association, and the North Dakota Water Environment Association.

For more information on Drinking Water Week, contact David Bruschwein, Division of Municipal Facilities, at 701-328-5211, or visit https://drinktap.org/.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

