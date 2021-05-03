Bergstrom Cars would like to congratulate Zach Bergrud, on celebrating 10 years as a member of the team!

Stacey Dimmler

DEVILS LAKE - Zach started with the reconditioning department at Lake Chevrolet in 2011. At that time Lake Chevy was still operating in their location one block East of their current location, the brick building that had been its home since 1938. The reconditioning department at that time operated out of the basement of the building, affectionately known as the “dungeon.” Zach remembers “We had to drive the vehicles down a pretty tricky ramp to get them in the basement, and once you were down there you had to avoid the concrete posts that held up the floor above you… It was pretty tight!”

A year later, when the new building was complete, Zach was a part of the team that moved our reconditioning department to its current location on the west end of our service center. The new location is much more spacious and well lit, and this is where Zach and the rest of the recon crew still makes vehicles sparkle today. Renard Bergstrom, owner of Lake Chevrolet, said “Zach has been such a big contributor to our team. He is one of our top producers every month in our reconditioning shop, and you could not find a nicer guy to work with!”

Zach is always glad to see his customers get their freshly detailed vehicle back. “The most rewarding part of my job is seeing customers leave with a smile, proud they chose this great business.”

Zach works hard month after month, continuously setting and smashing personal and departmental records. He said that as long as he is here, he strives to keep growing. Aaron Geer, the reconditioning coach for Bergstrom Cars said “Zach and I have been together for a long time. I really depend on him to bring it every day, and he does!”

Outside of work, Zach likes to spend time with his girlfriend Lyndi and their kids Kason (12) and Kylan (6). They’re looking forward to a summer full of camping, kayaking, fishing, and other outdoor activities!

Thank you for your hard work over the years, Zach! Here’s to many more!

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

