Governor Burgum declares April 29 World Wish Day in North Dakota

Amanda Godfread

Make-A-Wish North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (April 28, 2021) – Every year, Make-A-Wish North Dakota, the organization that creates hope and grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, joins Make-A-Wish chapters and international affiliates in celebrating World Wish Day on April 29, the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish in 1980. This year, the celebration focuses on the theme, “Don’t Wait for Hope. Create it.” Governor Doug Burgum honored this special day by signing a proclamation that April 29, 2021 be declared World Wish Day in North Dakota.

The inspiration for “Don’t Wait for Hope. Create it.” stems from the fact that wish families have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic. Feelings of fear and isolation have become commonplace for everyone, but they are often felt deepest by the most vulnerable members of the population, including children with critical illnesses. Now more than ever, wishes can bring hope, joy and a sense of normalcy back into the lives of wish kids and their families. “Don’t Wait for Hope. Create it.” empowers individuals and corporations to donate to make life-changing wishes possible for children who are waiting for their wishes to come true.

“In these times, hope is essential and Make-A-Wish North Dakota knows the importance of being able to deliver that hope when it’s needed most,” said Billi Jo Zielinski, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish North Dakota. “We are honored that Governor Burgum is shining a light on wish children across North Dakota, and we are honored to have created hope for nearly 1,000 children across our state since 1985.”

Leading up to World Wish Day, several Make-A-Wish national sponsors showcased their support for the wish-granting organization, including Macy’s, Build-A-Bear Foundation, City Electric Supply, FabFitFun, Keebler, Marquis®, Topgolf and WWE. Locally, additional support will be provided thanks to Bearscat Bakehouse in Bismarck and Minot through sales of a special donut through May 1.

Learn more and help at www.wish.org/northdakota.