Goehring launches Drought Hotline, interactive hay map

Michelle Mielke

ND Department of Agriculture

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has reactivated the Drought Hotline and interactive hay map. First activated in 2017, the hotline and map are available for ranchers affected by the drought.

“Ranchers who need hay, or those with hay to sell or with pasture or hayland to rent should call us at 701-425-8454,” Goehring said. “We are also appealing to individuals who are available to move hay to contact the hotline.”

The interactive hay map is available at www.nd.gov/ndda. Users may click on the icons to retrieve information about available hay, pasture and hayland in their area.

“The map is an effort to make the Drought Hotline information more easily accessible to the public,” Goehring said. “We strongly encourage anyone who fits the criteria of our hotline to continue communicating their needs with us so we can keep the map as accurate and up-to-date as possible.”

To contact the Drought Hotline, call 701-425-8454 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Callers can also leave a message on evenings and weekends. The service is free of charge. Individuals who contact the hotline are asked to provide their name, contact information and what they need or can provide.

An overall lack of measurable rain combined with above average temperatures have caused drought conditions to persist across the state, with 93% of the state in severe or extreme drought as of April 22.

Based on the latest crop progress report released by the United States Department of Agriculture for the week ending April 25, North Dakota’s topsoil moisture supplies were rated at 80% short or very short. Subsoil moisture was rated at 78% short or very short. Stock water supplies were rated 69% short or very short.