Dakota College of Bottineau students recognized for achievements

Sandy Hageness

Dakota College at Bottineau

Dakota College at Bottineau recognized students through annual Student Recognition Awards. This recognition honors students whose academic achievement and campus involvement have been exemplary in 2020-2021. Instructors and advisors from their specific programs identified students who earned the recognition: Following are this year's recipients:

ND Space Grant Scholarship

Sarah Frey - Maxbass, ND

Anna Buzzerd - Bottineau, ND

Connor Beck - Wolford, ND

Courtney Herman - Lambert, MT

Alexis Gullett - Bottineau, ND

Excellence in Science

Nicholas Vercaigne - Melita, MB

Amy Lewis - Virden, MB

Connor Beck - Wolford, ND

Courtney Herman - Lambert, MT

Excellence in Agriculture - Nicholas Vercaigne - Melita, MB

Excellence in Psychology - Sarah Nadeau - Dunseith, ND

Excellence in History

Sarah Nadeau - Dunseith, ND

Taylor Steeves - Sherwood, ND

Excellence in Small Business Management -Stormy Peterson - Bottineau

Excellence in Photography - Carli Lies - New Rockford, ND

Young Educator of Excellence

Rebekka Bummer - Crosby, ND

Sarah Frey - Maxbass, ND

Sarah Marshall - Saskatoon, SK

Taylor Steeves - Sherwood, ND

Outstanding Freshman Student in English - Anita Bellew - Killarney, MB

Outstanding Student in pre-Nursing (Minot) - Brooklyn Aguaya - Minot, ND

Betty Rehfuss Memorial Scholarship - Katelyn Muchowski - Odessa, SK

Don Thompson Liberal Arts Scholarship - Haylie Conradsen - Savage, MT

Helping Hand

Antonia Eide - Three Forks, MT

Kaitlyn Lund - Velva, ND

Luka Dragvoic - Novi Sad, Serbia

Superhero Blood Donors

Masay Archbold - Raeford, NC

Antonia Eide - Three Forks, MT

Caitlynn Wessells - Milford, DE

Practical Nursing (Bottineau) - Excellence in Nursing - Georgina Eidmann - Rugby, ND

Associate Degree Nurse (Bottineau)

Excellence in Nursing - Kinze Martinson - Rollette, ND

Compassion in Nursing - Courtney Marshall - Towner, ND

Leadership in Nursing - Jodi Gustafson - Bottineau, ND

Practical Nursing (Minot)

Excellence in Nursing - Irmalinda Duran - Minot, ND

Compassion in Nursing - Justin White - East Point, GA

Leadership in Nursing - Monica Taylor - Flatwoods, KY

Associate Degree Nurse (Minot)

Excellence in Nursing - McKayla Stolba - Minot, ND

Compassion in Nursing - Donsha Thomas - Bossier City, LA

Leadership in Nursing - Josenilda Newsome - Mariette, GA